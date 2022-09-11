Ahead of the 2023 general elections, stakeholders, chieftains and members of political parties would continue cross-carpeting in a bid to actualise their key interest

The Gombe state chapter has suffered a big blow following the defection of a top ward leader, Umar Mua’zu

In the buildup of the forthcoming general elections, Mua’zu dumped the PDP for the APC citing Gombe resident interests as the reason guiding his decision

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward leader in Gombe State, in Bajoga Ward, Gombe Local Government Area, Umar Mua’zu, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a letter sent to The Punch on Sunday, September 11, and addressed to his party chairman, Mua'zu lauded the party for the good working relationship over the years.

The ruling party, the APC headed by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, in Gombe state has received a new member into its fold. Photo credit: Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya

The chieftain gave reasons for his exit from PDP

The PDP chieftain revealed that his 17-year-membership had yielded the party positive gains, adding that his defection became imperative following the desire of his people.

He described his defection as one caused by the developmental strides of the incumbent administration, stressing that Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of the state had become a game changer.

The letter partly read:

“This development is the outcome of my series of consultations with key stakeholders across the divide. The primary goal of politics is for one to protect the interest of his people. Furthermore, when the majority of people chose to identify with a more just cause and support the game changer. I am compelled to join them and move on.”

Mua’zu sought partnership in his new party, especially in ensuring Yahaya’s second-term emergence.

He concluded:

“This serves as formal notification of my resignation and decision to join the APC.”

