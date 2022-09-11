Supporters of Rabiu Kwankwaso have been assured that he is not dumping his 2023 presidential ambition

The assurance was handed to Kwankwaso's supporters by the spokesperson for the Rabiu Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Organisation

According to Ladipo Johnson, Kwankwaso would be in the race for 2023 presidential until the end of the election

The former governor of Kano state and the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso will not be stepping down for any of his colleagues in the race.

The Cable reports that the spokesperson for the Rabiu Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Organisation, Ladipo Johnson dismissed speculations that the former governor may be nursing plans to give up his political ambition for either Bola Tinubu of the ruling party or Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso has denied claims that he plans to step down for Atiku or Tinubu. Photo: Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Johnson confidently noted that Kwankwason is in the game to win the race and not to step down for anybody.

Rabiu Kwankwaso to deliver Nigerians from challenges bedevilling the nation

Further noting that the NNPP's 2023 presidential candidate will contest the 2023 election until the end, Johnson said Kwankwaso is convinced that he can deliver the change Nigerians desire.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“I do not know how and why people come up with these assertions and speculations. Kwankwaso cannot and will not step down for anyone.

“Kwankwaso is not in the race to negotiate. He has the capacity, track record for competence and political will to lead Nigeria to greater heights.

“Our candidate has no reason to step down. His path to victory and chances are very high. Competitive, yes, but his chances are very high considering his acceptance nationwide as a man of integrity.”

Former Kano governor reveals how Kwankwaso betrayed him, gives key details

Ibrahim Shekarau had disclosed his displeasure with the 2023 presidential candidate for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Shekarau alleged that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso outrightly betrayed and manipulated him before he left the NNPP.

According to Shekarau, Kwakwaso was in agreement with a proposal he submitted to him only to sideline him.

Governor Wike finally reveals 1 thing that will make him happy in 2023

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state had earlier called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to do its best to remain committed to giving Nigerians a credible election.

Wike made this call while announcing the commencement of the construction work on Igwuruta internal roads in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state.

According to him, he hopes President Buhari will not renege on his pledge not to interfere with the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng