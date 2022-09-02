The former governor of Kano state, Ibrahim Shekarau has accused Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of betraying him.

Shekarau while speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Thursday, September 1, alleged that Kwankwaso also betrayed him after he had joined the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Stating that the only guiding principle for politicians remains the protection of their image and integrity, Shekarau added that he threw away his re-election to the red chamber by joining the Peoples Democratic Party.

His words:

“I think that is the least you can call it; betrayal and outright disregard, outright manipulation.

“Our guiding principles are the protection of our image, the protection of our integrity and you cannot have the protection of our integrity if there is no going to be integrity, if there is not going to be sincerity."

2023 presidential election

Speaking further, Shekarau boasted that the PDP will clear all the votes in Kano state at the 2023 presidential election.

Shekarau noted that he left the All Progressives Congress to join the NNPP on May 18, after long discussions with Kwankwaso but was outrightly betrayed.

He said:

"Long before then, almost two weeks earlier on, through my discussion with him, we made our proposals. At that time, it was the period of generating candidates for the various political offices to be contested in the 2023 general elections - state assembly, national assembly, governorship and senatorial seats.

“We sat down with Rabiu Kwankwaso. I submitted this proposal, he accepted it and he said in about one or two, three days, he’s going to prepare his proposal.

"And then I together with him will sit down to sort ourselves out and harmonise and see what we can do to produce electable people in our various constituencies."

He, however, said he was surprised when Kwankwaso went on air on BBC Hausa service to say it was impossible for the NNPP to attend to Shekarau and the rest because they joined the party late.

