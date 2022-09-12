Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party have warned the party's flag bearer against trusting everyone who comes to pitch a tent with him

The president of the PDP-NESN said some key members in the party are working as traitors against Atiku's presidential candidacy

According to PDP-NESN, such traitors should not be given the opportunity to be part of the activities that would lead to the PDP and Atiku's presidential campaign

The 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been warned against trusting party members who swing both ways.

The PDP North East Solidarity Network said that some leaders of the party have continued to bring division between members while pretending to be in support of the party's presidential candidate.

Atiku Abubakar has been urged to be mindful of some traitors within the party. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

A statement signed by the president of PDP-NESN, Abubakar Abubakar on Monday, September 12, alleged that the individuals like the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed contested in the party's presidential primary against Atiku and cannot be totally trusted.

Senator Mohammed finished fifth in the party's presidential primary held in May where he garnered 20 votes - only more than Sam Ohuanbunwa and Anyim Pius Anyim.

Mohammed, a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory after losing at the PDP's primary reclaimed the party's governorship ticket in Bauchi following a rerun.

Although the governor has openly declared his support for the former vice-president, the PDP-NESN advised Atiku not to be blinded by Mohammed’s supposed loyalty.

Abubakar also alleged that the governor has on different occasions been seen with his Rivers state colleague, Nyesom Wike, who is in a long-running battle with Atiku.

According to Abubakar, there are plans by some conspirators within the party to work against his 2023 presidential aspiration.

His words:

“No doubt, our party is undergoing a phase - a man-made crisis born out of utter jealousy, pride and selfish interest.

"We have followed the scheme of things and noticed that some so-called leaders don't mean well for the party.

“Atiku is a man destined to rule this nation. He is on the right path to achieving this. However, he must be careful with the kind of people he surrounds himself with.

“One of those persons is Governor Bala Mohammed. From our findings, the former lawmaker is still sobbing over his loss at the presidential primary and has allied with other disgruntled aspirants and party members.

But on the surface, he pretends to be with Atiku. He is pro-Atiku in the day while he dines with Wike at nights."

