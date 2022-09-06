The Peoples Democratic Party have been warned against creating disunity among Nigerians especially as the 2023 election draws near

The ruling party alleged that the alarm button of the PDP has been activated by the meeting between Bola Tinubu, Shettima and Goodluck Jonathan

According to the APC, Jonathan and Tinubu's meeting was a strategic move for national unity and cohesion

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against fanning the embers of hate and disunity among Nigerians.

The Nation reports that the national publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka in a statement alleged that the PDP failed to use its opportunity to elevate the country above partisan politics.

The APC has accused PDP of fanning embers of hate and disunity among Nigerians. Photo: APC Vanguard, Iyiorchia Ayu

Morka reacting to the remarks by the PDP over Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima's photo-ops with former president Goodluck Jonathan said the opposition's panic alarm button has been hit.

His words:

“Again, the PDP proves itself as a party afflicted with chronic myopia, lacking in vision and incapable of recognising the imperative of elevating the common good of our country above partisan quibbles.

“That party’s obsession with puerile partisanship blinds it to existential and strategic opportunities to heal old wounds, mend fences, and build bridges of national unity and harmony.

“Sadly, the PDP would rather fan the embers of hate and division.”

Political strategic meeting between Tinubu and Jonathan

Morka further noted that the party's 2023 presidential candidate's meeting with Jonathan was a strategic move for national unity and cohesion worthy of commendation and emulation.

He added:

“Our party and its presidential candidate are seeking the mandate of Nigerians to consolidate on the foundation of restoration and greatness that has been laid across all sectors by the Buhari administration.

“The PDP and its co-peddlers of hate and disunity cannot stop this noble aspiration.”

