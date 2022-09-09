Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP has reeled out its plans to record victory, in the forthcoming general elections

The leadership of the party has made a new approval for a structured campaign across the country for the 2023 polls

The party took critical decisions regarding its 2023 agenda after its members of the 97th National Executive Committee (NEC) met on Thursday, September 8

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved a unified campaign structure across the country for the 2023 general elections, noting that the party will focus more on the grass root.

According to Daily Trust, the decision was reached after the 97th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party Thursday evening, September 8.

The leadership of the PDP has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the REC nominees. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau, PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

PDP approves 2023 presidential campaign structure

Speaking with journalists after the meeting at the PDP headquarters in Abuja, the national publicity secretary of the party Debo Ologunagba disclosed that the NEC also approved the proposed structure and organogram of the National Campaign Council as well as the National Campaign Management Council for the 2023 polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Withdraw REC nominees, PDP tells Buhari

He further condemned in “strongest terms the appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari of card-carrying members of the APC as INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs),”.

Debo noted that the PDP “demands that President Buhari immediately withdraws the APC members nominated as RECs, failure of which has the capacity to trigger serious political crisis that can threaten the 2023 general elections and derail our democratic process.”

PDP campaign structure for 2023 elections

On the campaign structure he said:

“NEC unanimously empowered the NWC to modify and adjust the structures of the campaign councils as and when the need arises.”

‘O to Ge’ revolution: Powerful APC governor declares ‘end of rule’ of PDP in North Central state

In the build-up to the 2023 general elections, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), has said that his party would retain power in the state.

According to him, the “Kwarans cannot return to dark years of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP 20-year rule,” hence the APC is coming back in 2023.

The governor who is seeking a second term in office under the APC, said there was a total collapse of governance in the state under PDP, boasted that today no part of Kwara State was without appreciable positive imprints of the Otoge administration.

2023: Wike sends clear message to presidential candidates on votes from Rivers

Meanwhile, Wike on Saturday, September 3, made it clear that Rivers state must get something in return from any presidential candidate who wants its votes in 2023.

Governor Wike, during the inauguration of a road project in the state, said this time, votes from Rivers will not be for free.

He noted that if other states get offers from some politicians after they voted for them, Rivers deserves equal treatment in the next general elections.

Source: Legit.ng