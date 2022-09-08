The Peoples Democratic Party's plans for the forthcoming 2023 general elections are gradually taking shape

At the 97th National Executive Committee of the party, key decisions concerning the campaigns for 2023 were taken

Among other things, the party empowered its National Working Committee to take certain key decisions

Wadata Plaza - A communique issued at the end of the 97th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held on Thursday, September 8 at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja has revealed the party's campaign plans ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The NEC of the PDP extensively deliberated on issues of urgent national importance as well as its preparation for the 2023 general election.

As presidential candidate, Atiku is expected to be at the forefront of the PDP 2023 campaign. Photo credit: Atiku Kawai Group

Source: Facebook

Concerning its campaigns, the party resolved as follows:

1. The party approved a unified campaign structures across the country for the PDP for the 2023 general elections which will focus more on the grass root.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2. The PDP approved the proposed structure and organogram of the National Campaign Council as well as the National Campaign Management Council for the 2023 general elections.

3. The PDP also approved the structures for campaign councils at the states, local government, ward and unit levels.

4. The PDP unanimously empowered its National Working Committee to modify and adjust the structures of the campaign councils as and when the need arises.

5. The PDP received and approved the proposed structure for zonal reconciliation committees to be set up to ensure that the party presents a common front ahead of the 2023 general elections.

6. The party also received and approved the composition of the manifesto review committee to review the manifesto of the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

7. The party charged Nigerians to remain united in rallying towards the success of the PDP at the 2023 general elections and start the onerous task of rescuing and rebuilding our nation.

PDP Board of Trustees chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin resigns

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, resigned from his position at the meeting.

Jibrin said his decision was made to ensure the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar emerged victorious in the 2023 elections.

The Nasarawa-born politician had earlier said that he was ready to sacrifice his position if such will bring peace to the party.

Adolphus Wabara emerges new PDP Board of Trustees chairman

In a related development, Adolphus Wabara has been named acting chairman, PDP BoT.

The former Senate president was also named the political adviser of the national chairman of the PDP.

Wabara, who was before now, the secretary of the PDP BoT, would be appointed to the presidential campaign council of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng