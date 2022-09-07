Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers received some Nigerian politicians at his private home in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, September 6

The visitors are governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across Nigeria, including the son of late General Sani Abacha, Muhammad

The closed-door meeting which lasted for about three hours was possibly connected to the candidates' plans to emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections

Port Harcourt, River state - To consolidate their plans to clinch victory during the 2023 general elections, a group of 18 governorship candidates on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid a visit to Governor Nyesom Wike in Rivers state on Tuesday, September 6.

Media sources have it on good account that the candidates met with Wike at his private home in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The meeting was held in Rivers state (Photo: Lere Olayinka)

It was gathered that the closed-door meeting lasted for about three hours (8pm to 11pm).

Names of the candidates and the state they represent are given below:

Jigawa state - Mustapha Sule Lamido Kaduna state - Isa Ashiru Katsina state - Yakubu Lado Danmarke Plateau state - Caleb Mutfwang Nasarawa state - Hon. David Ombugadu Kebbi state - Retired General Aminu Muhammad Bande Benue state - Titus Uba Sokoto state - Sa'idu Umar Borno state - Mohammed Ali Jajeri Yobe state - Alhaji Shariff Abdullahi Kwara state - Yahman Abdullahi Kano state - Muhammad Abacha Lagos state - Olajide Adediran Niger state - Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi Ogun state - Segun Showunmi Cross River state - Senator Sandy Onor Delta state - Sheriff Oborevwori Rivers state - Siminialayi Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Wike alleged threats to his life amidst the crisis rocking the PDP.

The Rivers state governor, however, said those plotting to kill him will die first before they get to him.

Wike made the statement on Tuesday, September 6, when he inaugurated a new Faculty of Agriculture for Rivers State University and commissioned the construction of residential blocks for the faculty in Etche local government area of the state.

The governor said:

“If you are a Rivers man, you don’t need to be intimidated by anybody…We must take our rightful position. So, nobody should be worried. Intimidating me? Some people tell me, ‘Oh, be careful, they will kill you’. Kill who? Who told you, you will not die first?

“Those of you who are panicking, you don’t need to panic. I have God, what are you afraid of? They have chased us, they fought us but today we are standing very strong."

