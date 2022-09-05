Governor Nyesom Wike has said that votes from Rivers state in 2023 will not be given to any presidential candidate for nothing

Wike on Sunday, September 4, in Rivers, said the candidate who wants votes from the state must be ready to give something in return

The Rivers governor also told PDP members to get ready for the next decision the state will make on the party

Rivers - The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, September 4, made it clear that the state must get something in return from any presidential candidate who wants its votes in 2023.

Governor Wike during the inauguration of a road project in the state said this time, votes will not be for free.

He noted that if other states get offers from some politicians after they voted for them, then Rivers should deserve equal treatment in the next general elections.

The fiery governor in a shared on Facebook by AIT News said:

"Anybody who wants our votes must tell us what is there for us, no be so?

"Our vote is no longer for dash, is our vote for dash? Our vote is for you to tell us what you will do for us...

"So all of us prepare: a day shall come when we will take a decision on what to do.

"Are you ready?"

