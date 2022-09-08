Amid the calls for his removal, PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu presided over the party’s national caucus meeting on Wednesday, September 7

The development indicates that Ayu remains the party's national chair even as the crisis rocking the party escalates over his stance on not stepping down

Meanwhile, the PDP after the caucus meeting announced that members of the presidential campaign council will be announced on Thursday, September 8

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, presided over the party’s national caucus meeting on Wednesday night, September 7, in Abuja.

ThisDay reported that the development was an indication that the dark cloud hanging over his job might have been lifted, at least for now.

Amid the calls for his removal, PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu presided over the party’s national caucus meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, September 7. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Legit.ng notes that there had been moves for Ayu’s removal of late as crisis rocks the opposition party ahead of 2023.

Nevertheless, the embattled PDP chairman was reportedly seen walking with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and laughing after the meeting which was held at Akwa Ibom Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

It was also gathered that a few protesters outside the venue of the caucus meeting carried anti-Ayu placards and chanted, “Ayu must go. There must be justice in PDP.”

Details of the meeting have not been made available to the public at the time of this report.

PDP spokesman speaks after meeting

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, said the party will announce members of the presidential campaign council on Thursday, September 8.

“We are ready to go. Members of the campaign council will be announced on Thursday (today), after the NEC meeting," Ologunagba said.

Asked why most of the governors were absent at the caucus meeting, Ologunagba said:

“Some of them were on holiday, outside the country. They were represented by their deputies.”

