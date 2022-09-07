Former lawmakers of the House of Representatives were in a meeting with the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Atiku Abubakar met with ex-Reps members at the Musa Yar'adua Centre in Abuja on Tuesday, September 6

According to Atiku, the meeting gave him the opportunity to seek the support of the members of the PDP ahead of his presidential campaign

The 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday, September 6, held a closed-door meeting with some former presiding officers of the House of Representatives.

The Nation reports that the meeting between Atiku and the former lawmakers was scheduled to be attended by present leaders of the House of Representatives within the PDP.

Atiku met with some former members of the House of Representatives. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

However, photos which emerged on social media following the meeting between the former vice president and the former lawmakers show that the principal officers of the House did not attend the event.

Officers such as the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu nor the leader of the PDP caucus in the House Kingsley Chinda were obviously not in attendance.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Announcing its details shortly after it ended, Atiku in a tweet shared on his personal account said the meeting took place at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

He words:

“The meeting afforded a double advantage of seeking their support in building a grassroots network for our upcoming campaign.

“The second benefit is that it provides a legislative insight into some of the reforms we shall work through. Altogether, it was a well-spent afternoon, and I thank them all for honouring my invitation.”

Top Atiku's ally drops bombshell, reveals why Ayu, others cannot resign despite demands by Wike's camp

The demand by some members of Governor Nyesom Wike's camp over the removal of the national chairman of the PDP is eliciting reactions from leaders of the party.

Raymond Dokpesi said removing the PDP national chairman will be the most unwise thing to do, especially with the campaign season drawing near.

According to Dokpesi, the governor causing trouble for PDP was the major person who called for the removal of Uche Secondus, a former chairman of the party.

Sources reveal steps PDP plans to take against Governor Wike over prolonged rift with Atiku

There are plans by the Peoples Democratic Party to call the governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike bluff ahead of the 2023 general election.

Sources within the PDP said the prolonged rift between Wike and Atiku Abubakar is having a negative effect on the party.

The sources said that the opposition party might have to go ahead with announcing its presidential campaign committee.

Source: Legit.ng