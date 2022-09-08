Katch Ononuju, a PDP chieftain, has revealed the alleged position of Atiku on whether or not Iyorchia Ayu should resign as the party's national chairman

The PDP chieftain claimed Atiku wants Ayu to resign as demanded by the Wike's camp but some party members are telling him (Ayu) not to resign

However, another associate of the PDP presidential candidate, Fabiyi Oladimeji, said he will abide by the decision of the NEC on whether Ayu should resign or not

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Katch Ononuju, says the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, wants the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign so that he can have a peaceful party to win the 2023 presidential election.

Ononuju, however, said "there are hogs in the party who are telling" Ayu not to resign, Channels TV reported.

His words:

“From my own insider information, the candidate wants Mr Ayu to resign but there are hogs in the party who are telling them, ‘Ayu, don’t resign’. I don’t know why. The candidate wants Mr Ayu to leave so that he could have a peaceful party to go to the election.

“If Atiku keeps saying he is a unifier, let him now unify the party by taking decisions and also acting to aid the southerners in this issue of inclusion."

Ayu is the reason for the PDP crisis - Ononuju

Ononujusaid Ayu is the reason for the current internal implosion of the party.

“If he (Ayu) stays, he divides the party; if he stays, the party could lose. If he stays, the party implodes with the staying put," he added.

The PDP chieftain said the agitation for a southerner to replace Ayu is beyond the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, but a collective demand by the southern caucus of the party.

He added that the southern caucus is against the idea of northerners occupying the three top positions of the party; Atiku (Adamawa state), Ayu (Benue state); as well as the Board of Trustees’ Chairman, Walid Jibrin (Nasarawa state).

Atiku to stand by NEC’s decision - Oladimeji

Meanwhile, an associate of the PDP presidential candidate, Fabiyi Oladimeji, reportedly said the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party will decide whether Ayu should resign or not.

Oladimeji, who is the director, Support Group and Events Technical Committee, Atiku For President 2023, said:

“Atiku is committed to peace and unity of the party because he understands that we need to go into this election united…Let’s respect the supremacy of the party.

"We have organs of the party which make decisions; we have the NEC, we have the Caucus, we have the BoT, we have the NWC. So, let the NEC which is the final organ take the decision; it is not the decision of Atiku."

When asked whether Atiku wants Ayu to go or not, Oladimeji said:

“Atiku will support the majority view of the party.”

Ayu sacked or survives? PDP speaks after national caucus meeting, announces next step

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP national chairman, Ayu, presided over the party’s national caucus meeting on Wednesday night, September 7, in Abuja.

The development was an indication that the dark cloud hanging over his job might have been lifted, at least for now.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, said the party will announce members of the presidential campaign council on Thursday, September 8.

