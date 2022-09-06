The ruling party, APC has slammed the main opposition PDP for spreading rumours about its presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This comes after the PDP criticised ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for receiving Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima

However, the APC has stated that Tinubu's visit to the ex-President is a democratic gesture

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked claims that its flag bearers Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima are plotting to disown the relevance of President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2023 polls.

According to Sahara Reporters, the APC revealed that there is no such thing, noting that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was only spreading fake news.

President Muhammadu Buhari presented the APC flag to Bola Ahmed Tinubu after emerging victorious at the presidential primary election of the party. Photo: APC

The ruling party through its publicity secretary stated that President Buhari’s legacy cannot be undermined after two economic recessions in his administration.

The statement says:

"Contrary to PDP's laughable claim that the duo of Tinubu and Shettima are distancing themselves from President Buhari's administration, it is on record that this government deftly managed two economic recessions, and pulled the nation back from the precipice where PDP's years of atrocious rule left it hanging precariously."

Tinubu's meeting with Jonathan's shows democratic tenets - APC

While addressing Tinubu’s consultative meeting with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, the ruling party said it was an act of democratic intelligence and solidarity.

The APC said the criticism of the PDP against the former president was the highest level of hypocrisy and foolishness displayed by the opposition party.

A statement by the APC said:

“Rattled by the recent statesman visit of Tinubu to Jonathan, PDP has hit the panic button in false alarm, saying the move won’t help our candidate and party.

"Again, the PDP proves itself as a party afflicted with chronic myopia, lacking in vision and incapable of recognising the imperative of elevating the common good of our country above partisan quibbles.”

The APC in its statement stated that it was disappointed in the behaviour of the PDP and its cheap attempt to cause division.

The statement also made reference to PDP’s 16 years stint in the presidency while describing it as a misrule, corrupt, and squandermania administration.

Meanwhile, the APC reiterated that it is seeking the mandate of Nigerians to build on the foundation it has laid in salvaging the country from many years of misrule and corruption.

