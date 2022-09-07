In a build-up to the 2023 general elections, the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has intensified consultations

The ex-Vice President has already met with the party's governorship candidates across the federation

He is also expected to meet with his co-aspirants for the party ticket at the primary held in May 2022

FCT, Abuja - Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be meeting with his co-presidential aspirants in the primary election that saw his emergence as the party’s candidate.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the meeting is expected to on Wednesday, September 7, at the nation’s capital in Abuja.

Atiku has already held a meeting with the governorship candidates of the PDP across the federation.

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting is expected to continue the peaceful resolution to end the ongoing crisis within the party.

Peaceful resolution moves have been ongoing for months and the PDP is yet to get headway as there has been a stiff stalemate in talks for an agreement to be reached.

Involved in all of these feuds, three names have been the centre of attraction, which include the standard bearer of the party, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers Sate and Dr. Iyorchia Ayu (PDP chairman).

Giving a hint on the nature of the meeting, one of the presidential aspirants who preferred anonymity said the frustration within the party has reached a fever pitch but did not give vivid details of what will be discussed at the meeting.

Atiku meets with ex-deputy speaker

It was gathered that Atiku Abubakar, prior to him setting up a meeting with his co-aspirants, met with the former deputy speaker of the green chambers, Honourable Emeka Ihedioha at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Similarly, Atiku took his consultative efforts and further met with PDP governorship candidates across the federation with candidates from Lagos, Plateau, Jigawa, Adamawa, Niger and a host of others present at the meeting.

However, eyebrows were raised when Governor Seyi Makinde who is seeking second term in Oyo state was absent from the meeting.

Governor Makinde on the other hand is known to be a powerful ally of Governor Wike who is currently feuding with Atiku.

Prior to these meetings, Atiku reached out to Wike and his camp in London for a meeting to resolve the ongoing crisis in the party ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

However, several reports have it that the meeting ended in a stalemate with both parties agreeing to meet again on last time for the final straw of negotiations and settlement before the commencement of campaigns.

2023: Wike sends clear message to Atiku, Tinubu on votes from Rivers

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike has said that votes from Rivers state in 2023 will not be given to any presidential candidate for nothing.

Wike on Saturday, September 3, in Rivers, said the candidate who wants votes from the state must be ready to give something in return.

The Rivers governor also told PDP members to get ready for the next decision the state will take.

