The camp of the PDP in Sokoto state has increased with new defectors who joined the party on Friday, September 2

The defectors are leaders of the Dingyadi-Badawa ward in Bodinga Local Government in Sokoto state

Among the new members of the party are the secretary of the ward, Ummarun Hassan, and the assistant treasurer, Manu Abubakar

Bodinga, Sokoto - Executive members of Dingyadi-Badawa ward in Bodinga Local Government in Sokoto state have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development was announced on Friday, September 2, by the spokesman of the PDP in the state, Hassan Sanyinnawal, Vanguard reports.

The defectors were bigwigs of the APC in Sokoto (Photo: @atiku, tsg2023)

Source: Twitter

In his statement, Sanyinnawal disclosed that among the defectors the secretary of the ward, Ummarun Hassan, and the assistant treasurer, Manu Abubakar.

Other defectors who were bigwigs of the APC in Sokoto are Barno Akamawa, the ward Public Relations Officer (PRO), and four ward delegates.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The names of the delegates are Shehu Abubakar, Sani Modi, Sunusi Imam, and Bello Alhaji

Moreover, hundreds of the politicians' supporters joined them in their new party

The new PDP members were received by Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the PDP chairman in Sokoto who assured them of equal treatment in the party's affairs.

He said:

“You are all now full members of the PDP and I want assure you of equal treatment with all our members in the state."

APC suffers heavy blow as Sokoto speaker, deputy chief whip give reasons for dumping party, joining PDP

Meanwhile, Alhaji Aminu Achida, the speaker, Sokoto state House of Assembly, had defected from the APC to the PDP.

Achida and Alhaji Murtala Maigona, the APC deputy chief whip at the state legislature, officially notified other lawmakers of their decision on Thursday, April 14.

Both men disclosed their reason for the defection was to pursue their political ambitions in a party without factions, division and crisis.

Source: Legit.ng