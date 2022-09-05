The camp of Peter Obi, the standard bearer of the Labour Party has come hard for Bola Tinubu's camp

Peter Obi who recently traveled to the United States was criticised by an ally of Tinubu who accused Obi of raising funds for his campaign with the trip

However, Obi's camp has denied such claims stating that Peter Obi's mission was only to sensitise Nigerians in the diaspora about the 2023 elections

Following allegations by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) that the United States trip of the standard of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was aimed at raising funds for his campaign in the forthcoming elections, a response has been given for clarification.

According to the Daily Independent newspaper, these allegations were leveled against Peter Obi by Okoi Ofem Obono-Obla an APC stalwart and a supporter of Bola Tinubu, the standard bearer of the party.

Bola Tinubu's camp recently accused Peter Obi of using his United States trip to raise funds for his campaign. Photo: UGC

Source: UGC

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 4, the Obi-Datti Media Office debunked the allegations stating that there is no such rather Peter Obi and his running mate were on tour sensistising Nigerians on their agenda to build a new and sustainable Nigeria.

The statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The Obi-Datti Media Office attention has been drawn to the desolate and baseless allegation by a support group of Tinubu-Shettima calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Ahmed Baba Datti, from the 2023 presidential election for allegedly violating a section of Electoral Act on Election funding.

“All of a sudden, the structure-less and social media candidates are now the headache of the ruling party that they now had to fabricate and imagine things they want the electoral Commission to act on."

Obi-Datti is a knowledgeable duo - Obi's media group

As contained in the statement, Obi and his running mate were described as “knowledgeable duos” that have the technical knowledge to positively reshape the order of things and make Nigeria great again.

The duo was further described as individuals with legitimate attributes especially financially, politically, and socially.

The statement says:

“Obi and his running mate are knowledgeable duos who know the law and operate within it and who became what they are financially, politically, and socially doing legitimate businesses. They have no bullion van history of questionable wealth and are ready and willing to be scrutinised.

“Just as Obi and Datti’s backgrounds and antecedents are verifiable, so also are their sources of income before and now unambiguous and auditable.”

2023: Fresh details emerge over Peter Obi's possible disqualification

Meanwhile, an emerging report has it that Peter Obi may be disqualified as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

This was made known by Mr Ifagbemi Awamaridi, the factional chairman of the party in Lagos state.

However, the national wing of the party has told supporters to be calm and that there is no such thing.

Source: Legit.ng