The call for the sack of the national chairman of the PDP has further divided the members of the opposition party, a few months before the 2023 election

Governor Nyesom Wike's camp is calling for the sack of Dr Iyorchia Ayu and even noted it is one of the factors that would quench the burning fire in the party

In a recent reaction, Atiku Abubakar's camp maintained that the move by Wike's men against Ayu is dead on arrival

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, September 5, declared that moves to force the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to resign before the 2023 presidential election is dead on arrival.

The spokesman of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Senator Dino Melaye, disclosed this to Leadership newspaper via its Podcast studio.

As the PDP crisis deepens, Atiku's camp insists, that Ayu is going nowhere.

Source: Facebook

APC stalwarts behind Ayu's sack, Melaye claim

Melaye added that those clamouring for Ayu’s sack are from the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that their plan is to cause a constitutional crisis in the PDP.

Melaye drops further details on Ayu's sack after Atiku's emergence

While he downplayed the crisis in the party which has stalled the composition of its presidential campaign council, he said Ayu will not be chairman by the time Atiku emerges as president-elect.

He also dismissed concerns that the party’s base has been depleted by the defection of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the angst of the Nyesom Wike-led PDP governors, expressing confidence that Atiku will win the 2023 presidential election.

Last week, Ayu rejected the demand by some PDP governors led by Nyesom Wike to resign as party chairman as a condition for reconciliation with the Atiku camp in the aftermath of the choice of Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, as presidential running mate ahead of Wike.

But Melaye said:

“Those clamouring for the unceremonious removal of Ayu are from the APC and they are trying to create what I call a constitutional crisis in PDP where APC becomes the beneficiary.”

He added:

“And what they are clamouring for is that the north should not be chairman and north should not be the presidential candidate."

2023: Wike sends clear message to Atiku, Tinubu on votes from Rivers

The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, September 3, made it clear that the state must get something in return from any presidential candidate who wants its votes in 2023.

Governor Wike, during the inauguration of a road project in the state, said this time, votes will not be for free.

He noted that if other states get offers from some politicians after they voted for them, Rivers deserves equal treatment in the next general elections.

Atiku-Wike rift: List of PDP states allegedly given to Tinubu in fresh deal

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the PDP had quite a lot to lose during the 2023 general elections if the widening rift between Wike and Atiku Abubakar is not closed.

At the moment, some PDP governors who are working with Wike have allegedly agreed to work for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A source who spoke with Vanguard claimed that the decision to work for Tinubu was part of the deal reached by the PDP governors recently in London.

The source claimed that in exchange for their secret support, the governors were alleged to have demanded that their political godsons be allowed to win Senate and House of Representatives seats.

Source: Legit.ng