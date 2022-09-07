Heavy security operatives have taken over the national secretariat of the ruling APC on Wednesday, September 7

The development is due to the planned visit of the party's presidential candidate and his running mate, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, to attend the ad hoc meeting of the NWC

According to a source, the round table meeting will provide the avenue to discuss Tinubu's manifesto and other issues ahead of September 28, when political campaigns will officially kick-off

FCT, Abuja - The national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress has been overwhelmed with heavy security as the party's presidential candidate and his running mate, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, will be visiting.

Several patrol vans were deployed at the entrance of the APC’s secretariat, and stern-looking officers were seen around the premises, The Punch reported.

Why is there heavy security at APC secretariat?

Tinubu and Shettima will attend the party’s ad hoc meeting of the APC’s national working committee at the secretariat on Wednesday, September 7 at 10am.

The development is coming up 3 months after the presidential aspirant postponed his maiden visit to the secretariat after he emerged as the party’s flagbearer at the APC convention.

The party has not released any official statement about the meeting.

Why Tinubu, Shettima hold meeting at APC secretariat

However, a source within the party revealed that the political roundtable will provide an opportunity to discuss the campaign manifesto of Tinubu and strategize ahead of the campaign kickoff on September 28.

According to the source, the party has planned some crowd control measures as they have restricted the number of visitors coming into the party’s secretariat.

Tinubu and his running mate are expected to speak to the APC press corps at the media immediately after the meeting.

