Enugu - The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu, Uchenna Nnaji, on Sunday, September 4 said that the current crisis rocking the party was predicated on the campaign money for the state.

Nnaji, who spoke at an emergency stakeholders meeting held at the southeast zonal office of the party, said if the anticipated campaign fund from the APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, would be a source of destabilisation for the party, the fund should instead be withheld.

Punch newspaper quoted him as saying

“The current crisis in Enugu APC is all about Tinubu’s campaign money. The so-called stakeholders are fighting to be in charge and preside over the disbursement of Tinubu’s money.

“We don’t want the campaign money of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu to prosecute the 2023 general election in Enugu state.

“By the special Grace of God, we will use Enugu APC resources to prosecute the election in 2023 and after the election, the party will refund us. It is Tinubu’s money that is causing the crisis in Enugu APC.

“After this emergency meeting, I will go to Abuja tomorrow (Monday) to tell the national chairman of the party that we don’t want campaign funds. On Tuesday I will meet our presidential candidate, Tinubu and I will tell him the same thing.”

Nnaji, however, appealed to ‘Abuja stakeholders’ to come home and join him in the grassroots mobilisation of support for the party so that the party will win the election.

He regretted that now that the party is being repositioned to win an election, the mischief makers are trying to remove the executives of the party just about six months before the election.

