Awgu - A report by The Nation newspaper reveals that political thugs attacked and disrupted a Labour Party meeting in Awgu local government area of Enugu state on Sunday, September 4.

According to the report, the hoodlums, who numbered about 20, were armed with guns and machetes.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi is yet to speak on the issue. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The attack which occurred at Awgu town in the area around 6pm, left no fewer than 17 persons injured.

According to eyewitnesses, many people were wounded as the gunmen opened gunfire on the unsuspecting party members.

A source quoted in the report said:

“They came to the venue of the meeting in two buses and just when we were about to close the meeting, they started shooting into the air.

“While those who had guns were shooting into the air, others who had clubs and machetes, descended on us and wounded many people.”

It was reported that one member, who entered her car to answer a phone call, escaped death miraculously as they shot directly at her car.

Labour Party chieftain governorship candidate confirms attack

According to Sahara Reporters, the Labour Party governorship candidate, Hon Chijioke Edeoga, confirmed the attack on the party members.

Edeoga said he received a report of gunmen suspected to be political thugs attacking their members during their monthly meetings at Aninri ward and Awgu ward 1, and destroyed chairs, cars, canopy and wounded some people.

Labour Party chairman confirms attack on members

The chairman of the party in the council area, Ikechukwu Igwebuike, told Premium Times:

“They just stormed the venue on three motorcycles and started firing. We believe strongly that this is the handiwork of the opposition party.”

2023: Nigerians in Diaspora to raise money for Peter Obi campaigns

Meanwhile, some Nigerians in the Diaspora have formed groups of committees to launch crowdfunding initiatives for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Accordingly, they plan to unveil in the coming days a crowdfunding portal with a target to raise $150 million from Obi’s supporters in the diaspora and N100 billion from those in Nigeria.

The supporters are targeting small amount in contributions to be gathered from largely ordinary Nigerians.

Man raises money from Facebook followers, buys megaphone to campaign for Peter Obi

On his part, Sola Kafinta, a supporter of Obi in Kwara state has raised money to buy mobile speakers and microphones in order to campaign for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Kafinta said the device will be used to campaign for Obi in Kwara especially in public places across the state.

He also revealed that he raised some part of the money through his Facebook friends.

Source: Legit.ng