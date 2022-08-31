In a bid to bolster his chances in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi's supporters have decided to raise funds for him

Political crowdfunding is widely considered an acceptable medium for raising funding from grassroots supporters

Crowdfunding speaks to much wider groups than a party’s usual support base, while minimising time and effort for both the party and donors

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians in the Diaspora have formed groups of committees to launch crowdfunding initiatives for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi.

ThisDay newspaper reports that they plan to unveil in the coming days a crowdfunding portal with a target to raise $150 million from Obi’s supporters in the diaspora and N100 billion from those in Nigeria.

A dependable source close to one of Obi’s supporters was quoted as saying they are targeting small amount in contributions to be gathered from supporters largely from the grassroots.

The source said:

“With that amount of cash, he would be able to build structures for Labour Party across the country and become a formidable opponent in the 2023 election and a threat to other candidates.”

Labour Party supporters share mosquito nets to rural dwellers in northern Nigeria

Meanwhile, some Labour Party supporters have been sharing branded Peter Obi mosquito nets in northern Nigeria to canvass support for their party in northern Nigeria.

Photos of the branded nets were shared on social media by the supporters who have been reaching out to many Nigerians ahead of the elections.

Peter Obi: PDP NWC member endorses Labour Party presidential candidate

In a related development, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee in the southeast geopolitical zone, Chief Benjamin Udozor, has endorsed the Obi as the next leader of the country.

Udozor said: “Obi is doing very well. I am PDP but I believe in him because he has an agenda for us.”

He also expressed optimism that with Obi as next president, Nigeria would get to the next level.

Man raises money from Facebook followers, buys megaphone to campaign for Peter Obi

On his part, Sola Kafinta, a supporter of Obi in Kwara state has raised money to buy mobile speaker and microphone in order to campaign for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Kafinta said the device will be used to campaign for Obi in Kwara especially in public places across the state.

He also revealed that he raised some part of the money through his Facebook friends.

