Peter Obi's supporters nationwide continue to go the extra mile for the Labour Party presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 polls

Some supporters of the former Anambra state governor who are healthcare workers, plan to use their expertise to garner votes for Obi

So far, 48 medical outreaches have been organised by the group across the country ahead of the elections

FCT, Abuja - Some medical practitioners under the aegis of "Doctors for Peter Obi" have said they would carry out medical outreaches in each of the 780 wards in Nigeria to woo voters for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

The national coordinator of the group, Dr Segun Ebitanmi disclosed this during the group's inauguration on Monday, September 5, noting that so far they had organised 48 medical outreaches amongst other activities across the country.

He said:

“We are ready to carry out these outreach in every ward, reach 4 million people directly and 25 million people indirectly. We believe these numbers will go a long way to give victory to Peter Obi.”

Dr Ebitanmi added that the group comprised over seven thousand doctors and were ready to use their skills to win votes for Obi in the 2023 presidential contest.

Speaking during the event, the Director General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Dr Doyin Okupe commended the groups for their efforts saying he was pleased with the enthusiasm of the group.

He also pledged his support for their activities and also called on other professionals to emulate such efforts.

His words:

“I will be ready at all times to be of assistance, to give support, to explain issues to the members of this group.”

2023: Nigerians in Diaspora to raise money for Peter Obi campaigns

In a related development, some Nigerians in the Diaspora have formed groups of committees to launch crowdfunding initiatives for Obi.

Accordingly, they plan to unveil in the coming days a crowdfunding portal with a target to raise $150 million from Obi’s supporters in the diaspora and N100 billion from those in Nigeria.

The supporters say they are targeting small amount in contributions to be gathered from largely ordinary Nigerians.

Brain drain: Health minister's comment angers Nigerian doctors

Meanwhile, the recent comment by Nigeria's minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, that the country has a sufficient number of medical doctors despite the brain drain has angered union workers in the medical sector.

The president of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, Dr. Godiya Ishaya, said an average of between 200 to 300 of his colleagues leave the country every two months.

He added that last year alone, close to 1,500 emigrated to the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, as they have not been counting those who leave for Canada, United States, and other countries.

