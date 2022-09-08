Enugu residents have been thrown into panic following a recent attack at a police checkpoint in the state

This is as daredevil gunmen stormed a police checkpoint along Upper Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu, the state capital and shot at three policemen in the area

Reacting, the Enugu state police command has launched a manhunt for the killers of the three police officers

There is tension in the air and the residents of New Haven and the Enugu metropolis on Thursday morning, September 8, were restless following the killing of three policemen in the area by gunmen.

According to The Nation, the sad incident occurred around 10.30pm on Wednesday, September 7, at Block Bus stop, New Haven in front of a popular supermarket. Eyewitnesses said the shootings lasted less than one minute.

New Haven axis of the metropolis is the busiest area in town where commercial activities are recorded daily beyond midnight.

The shootings, it was learned, shut down night activities in New Haven as many residents started alerting friends and families to avoid going towards the area.

Eyewitness gives account

A resident told the newspaper that he suspected that the assailants came in Lexus RX 330.

He said:

“I heard serious shootings from afar toward that police checkpoint at Kilimanjaro round about.

"Immediately after the shootings, we saw the Lexus zoom past. All of us simply said that the gunmen must have been the ones in the vehicle. Many people were too afraid to go and check what it was like.

“It was much later that some guys went there to see the policemen lying dead inside the gutters.”

Police react

Confirming the incident, Enugu police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, said the command was on the trail of the suspects, The New Telegraph report added.

He said the deceased policemen were on a moving patrol van when the assailants suddenly opened fire on them.

Ndukwe added that three of the officers sustained severe gunshot wounds but were later confirmed dead in the hospital.

