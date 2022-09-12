The chairman and secretary of the PDP in the Fagge LGA in Kano state, Muhammed Auwal and Umar Alhassan have been arraigned before a federal high court in the state

They were arraigned for perjury and conspiracy against Muhammad Sani Abacha regarding his membership in the PDP

In a first information report that was forwarded before the court, their arraignment followed a criminal complaints letter submitted to the inspector general of police in Abuja

Kano, Kano - Two leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been charged to court by the criminal investigation department of the Nigeria police, AIG Zone 1 Kano, for alleged perjury and conspiracy against Muhammad Sani Abacha regarding his membership of the party.

In a first information report (FIR) the police forwarded before a federal high court in Kano while arraigning the 2 party leaders in the local government, a letter of criminal complaints was submitted to the Inspector General of Police in Abuja, and then forwarded to the zone 1 Kano.

The letter was reportedly written by one RO Atabo SAN of RO Atabo and Co Liberty Chambers on behalf of his client, Muhammad Sani Abacha, alleging that the two persons were found to have committed perjury and criminal conspiracy.

FIR maintained that police investigation revealed that about 6 months ago, before the gubernatorial primary of the PDP in the state, Muhammad Abacha was issued a PDP membership card of his ward at Fagge B in Fagge LGA of Kano state by the Ward chairman and secretary.

Thus, the issuance of the membership card to Abacha validated his membership in the party in Fagge ‘B’ in the Fagge LGA of Kano state.

