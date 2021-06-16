The chapter of the ruling APC in the Municipal local government area of Kano state has taken a strong action against a federal lawmaker, Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada

Sharada was suspended by the party for one year after being found guilty of the allegations levelled against him

Charges brought against the lawmaker include the alleged assassination of the character of Governor Ganduje and other party executives

Municipal LGA, Kano - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Municipal local government area of Kano state has suspended Hon Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada, a member of the House of Representatives.

Reporting the development, Daily Trust noted that the suspended lawmaker has been critical of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Sha'aban Ibrahim Sharada, a House of Reps member who represents Kano Municipal. has been suspended by the APC. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Legit.ng gathers that Sharada who represents Kano Municipal in the Green Chamber was suspended for a year.

He was said to have been found guilty by a seven-man disciplinary committee set up to investigate allegations against him, Daily Nigerian also reported.

A letter by the committee read in part:

“Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada has been found guilty of the charges against him for the assassinating the character of His Excellency the Governor of Kano as well as the respective party executive from the ward, Local Government and State Level.”

“That he will not interfere in all party affairs and activities at all levels."

Kano 2023: Ganduje reveals how his successor will emerge

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Kano state, Governor Ganduje has said who will emerge as his successor will be decided by delegates.

The Kano state governor made this known during an interactive session with journalists on Monday, June 14.

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Ganduje made the statement after three former gubernatorial candidates in previous elections under different political parties defected to the ruling APC.

2023 elections: I may not retire from active politics - Ganduje

In another related development, Governor Ganduje has said that he may not retire from active politics anytime soon despite being in politics since 1978.

This is coming in the wake of the pronouncement by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state who declared his exit from active politics by 2023.

He said:

“For now, I’m not tired. Whether I am retiring or not, time will tell. Let me tell you that I have been in politics since 1978. So, even if I say I am retiring, my eyes will be watching and my ears will be hearing."

