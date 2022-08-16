A popular federal lawmaker from Kano state, Shaaban Sharada, has defected from the ruling APC to the ADP ahead of 2023

Sharada had reportedly contested for the governorship seat during the APC's primaries in Lagos but lost

The federal lawmaker, upon joining the ADP has secured the governorship ticket of his new party and picked a new running mate

Kano state - Shaaban Sharada, a member representing Kano Municipal in the House of Representatives, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Daily Trust reported that an associate of the lawmaker, Rabiu Shamma, confirmed the development, saying he has picked the ADP's governorship ticket and selected Rabiu Bako as his running mate.

Shaaban Sharada, a member of House of Reps from Kano, has left the APC for the ADP ahead of 2023. Photo credits: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, Daily Nigerian

Source: Facebook

The newspaper added that Sharada reportedly defected to ADP to give the APC a challenge in the 2023 elections.

Legit.ng gathers that the lawmaker has been at loggerheads with Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in recent times.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He reportedly faced huge difficulties before winning the APC House of Reps ticket in 2019 and later won in the general election.

Sharada lost APC governorship primary

While in APC, Sharada, who is the chairman of House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, contested the gubernatorial ticket but lost to the incumbent deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna.

Sha’aban was a member of the popular G-7, a faction of the APC in Kano that was led by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Trouble brews as Amaechi's strongest ally dumps party over Wike's alliance with APC leaders

In another related development, Chris Finebone has dumped the APC to join the Peoples Democratic Party.

Finebone, an ally of the former minister and ex-governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi, made the announcement on Friday, August 12.

Since his defection from the APC to the PDP, Finebone has visited Governor Nyesom Wike at his Port Harcourt residence.

2023 presidential election: Top northern senator set to meet Tinubu after romance with Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, with reports of his possible defection from the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Ibrahim Shekarau, is set to meet with the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The former governor of Lagos state has reportedly invited his counterpart from Kano state to a meeting with him.

Sources familiar with the itinerary said Shekarau would be meeting with Tinubu on Wednesday, August 17.

Source: Legit.ng