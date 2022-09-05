Tinubu has given his version of the allegation that he owns the Oriental Hotel and the Civic Centre located in Lagos state

The APC presidential candidate recently denied ownership of the establishments and some others linked to him

However, the former Lagos governor revealed that he made available the conducive environment for investors to transform the place to what it is now

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to claims that he owns the Oriental Hotel located in Lagos state.

In a documentary released by Tinubu's campaign team, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate said neither the hotel nor the Civic Centre belongs to him.

Tinubu denies ownership of the establishments (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

Tinubu, however, admitted that he provided the environment for investors to build the establishment.

The former Lagos governor revealed that before the establishments, the entire Lekki Corridor was a refuse dump that took months to clear.

Tinubu said:

“I have converted a liability confronting Lagos to an asset of great value. Along Ozumba Mbadiwe, we used to pick dead bodies. People have forgotten truck pushers in those areas. You have the dirties coastline along Ozumba Mbadiwe all through Lekki corridor.

“I brought private investors, hospitality— they created the boat club, the Civic Center that is of great value to many people today—that was a refuse dump. Nobody would easily remember that Oriental Hotel was a refuse dump— a mile of refuse along that corridor. It took several months of escalating and a great investment for those investors to take the risk. Majority of those assets they claim are mine are not mine.

“I created an economic and recovery path for Lagos. There is no state that can brag of the exponential development that is going on in the Lekki Corridor."

