There is a claim that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with the leadership of CAN over the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

A source told newsmen on Sunday, September 4, that Tinubu met with CAN over the issue before Bishop Matthew Kukah's birthday

The source explained that this is why there was no rancour during the birthday celebration of Kukah in Abuja

A source who spoke with Daily Independent on Sunday, September 4, said the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has resolved issues with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The crisis emanated from the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general election, a decision that had been vehemently opposed by CAN.

The source said Tinubu promised not to relegate Christians if he becomes president (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

The source, confiding in the newspaper, noted that Tinubu has assured the religious body that Christians will not be relegated if he emerges president in 2023.

According to the source, the said meeting was held before the 70th birthday of Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, which was why, according to him, the atmosphere during the occasion was calm and peaceful.

He said:

“Tinubu has met with the leadership of CAN on the Muslim- Muslim issue and I believe it has been resolved.

"That is why the opposition from CAN has significantly died down. I’m very much aware of the meeting between him and the Christian leaders.

“You can see the atmosphere a few days ago when Tinubu attended the birthday program of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah. He even donated.

"That is the current situation. CAN is no longer antagonistic because he has explained why he has to settle for the same faith ticket and also gave them assurance that Christians will not be relegated if he becomes president.”

