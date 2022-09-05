Major stakeholders and stalwarts in the Enugu chapter of the APC are unhappy over the crisis rocking the ruling party in recent times

A few months before the 2023 elections, a governorship candidate in Enugu rejected the campaign funds by Bola Tinubu over the party's internal crisis in the state

Uchenna Nnaji noted that members of the party are at loggerheads over the money, and it would be better if the funds were withheld till after the 2023 election, for the unity of the party

On Sunday, September 4, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state, Uchenna Nnaji, said that the current crisis rocking the party was predicated on the campaign money for the state.

Nnaji, at a stakeholders meeting held at the South-East zonal office of the party, said if the anticipated campaign fund from the APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, would bring about disunity among members of the party, it is best the money be withheld until after the election.

The governorship candidate of the APC in Enugu state, Uchenna Nnaji, rejected Bola Tinubu's campaign funds. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The governorship candidate gives his reason

According to the Punch, Nnaji stated that:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The current crisis in Enugu APC is all about Tinubu’s Campaign money. The so-called stakeholders are fighting to be in charge and preside over the disbursement of Tinubu’s money.”

The APC chieftain appealed to members of the party

Nnaji, however, appealed to ‘Abuja stakeholders’ to come home and join him in the grassroots mobilisation of support for the party so that the party will win the election.

According to him, he, alongside his executives has so far travelled across 184 wards and 204 communities across 13 LGs in the state ahead of the election in 2023.

He affirmed thus:

“It is unprecedented in the history of the party in the state and shows how prepared we are to not only contest the election but also win.”

2023: Nasarawa governor reveals why Tinubu visited Jonathan, Obasanjo

In another report, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state disclosed the real reason why Bola Tinubu, the standard bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) visited ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

The governor stated that Tinubu’s visit to both former presidents was merely to seek their counsel ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

Governor Sule made this known on Thursday, September 1 during an interview on Channels TV’s late-night show “Politics Today”.

“Jonathan can’t save you”, PDP blasts Tinubu, Shettima after visit to Jonathan

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the meeting between Tinubu and former President Jonathan.

The PDP maintained that the APC flagbearer, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, were identifying with Jonathan to beguile Nigerians ahead of the 2023 elections.

The main opposition party further alleged that both Tinubu, Shettima and other APC critical actors have been taking measures to distance themselves from the alleged failure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.

Source: Legit.ng