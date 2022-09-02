Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has played down talk that Bola Tinubu's visits to past leaders were a sign of fear

The governor in a live telecast stated that Tinubu is a democratic individual who has no time for enmity

He stated that Tinubu is on course to salvage the country back into its elite status as the giant of Africa

FCT, Abuja - Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has disclosed the real reason why Bola Tinubu, the standard bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) visited ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, The Nation newspaper reported.

The governor stated that Tinubu’s visit to both former presidents was merely to seek their counsel ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

Governor Abdullahi Sule says Tinubu has no rift with anybody as he is only concerned about the progress of Nigeria. Photo: Governor Abdullahi Sule

Source: Facebook

Governor Sule made this known on Thursday, September 1 during an interview on Channels TV’s late-night show “Politics Today”.

Sule said:

“Our presidential candidate was a governor when Obasanjo was the president. He has close relationships with all these leaders. So, if he visits them, that’s not being jittery.

“He visited and is still visiting these leaders to discuss several issues in the country.

“We are all worried about the country because we need to have a country before having a president. So, they need their advice and counsel.”

Tinubu's visits to past leaders is normal - Gov Sule

The Governor noted that the notion by opposition and critics that Tinubu’s visits to the former leaders are because he is scared is not true.

Governor Sule stated that those consultative visits were the right thing to do and does not connote that the APC chieftain is scared of his opponents.

He said that Tinubu’s approach only goes to show that he has no enemies and he is only after the progress of the nation and the nation alone.

Sule said:

“I don’t see any jitters but a true politician who believes in this country. I think it is right to respect and hear from these leaders.

“The moral lesson is very easy. It tells us that in politics, you don’t have permanent friends or enemies. We have seen that over and over.”

Governor Sule described the former leaders as very experienced in the affairs of the country and only they alone can give an account of what the country has been through over the years.

He said:

“These are Nigerians and former leaders of the country. These people have seen it all. They were there when Nigeria was at war and at peace and they can share ideas about the future of the country."

