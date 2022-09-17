The presidential candidate of the APC has received spiritual boosts from no less than 5 spiritual leaders across the country

Tinubu, who was a one-term senator and a two-term governor of Lagos state, appears to remain an important brand with smart proven records

However, the presidential hopeful has been criticized for flying the same faith ticket after he announced his running mate, Kashim Shettima

Since Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate (APC), became the ruling party's flagbearer, many clerics across the country have given spiritual boosts to him.

The Nation reported that the former Lagos state governor is a political brand with smart proven records of impact and influence across the country.

Five clerics have endorsed Tinubu's ambition Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Why do people criticize Tinubu?

His die-hard fans, supporters, and admirers are not just the common man, but many men of the spiritual helm have thrown their weights behind him.

The presidential hopeful has been criticized by some groups and individuals, notably the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), for flagging a same faith ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

However, some men of God still believe in him and have, thus, publicly endorsed his aspiration to rule Nigeria.

Below is the list of clerics who have publicly endorsed Tinubu:

Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe a.k.a Genesis — The Senior prophet of CCC Genesis Global parish. Bishop Kayode Williams: The cleric has expressed a strong conviction that Tinubu Tinubu is God’s choice for the 2023 presidency. Pastor Sunday Adelaja: The Ukraine-based pastor is the founder of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Pastor Alamu David: He is the presiding pastor in Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Abule Egba, Lagos. Pastor John Desmond: The leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria (YPN), Pastor John Desmond, has canvassed support for Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng