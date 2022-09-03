Emerging reports have confirmed that the Speaker of the Ogun state parliament, Rt. Hon Olakunle Oluomo has regained freedom from the custody of EFCC

Oluomo prior to his arrest was said to have declined several invitations by the anti-graft agency

The EFCC is said to be trailing Oluomo and some other lawmakers in the Ogun state House of Assembly for alleged fraud and misappropriation

FCT, Abuja - Hours after being arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Thursday, September 1, Rt. Hon Olakunle Oluomo, Speaker of the Ogun state parliament has been released.

According to the Leadership newspaper, Oluomo regained freedom on Friday, September 2 at the anti-graft agency’s office in Abuja.

Olakunle Oluomo and some other Ogun state lawmakers were said to have been invited by the EFCC prior to the apprehension of Oluomo at the airport. Photo: UGC

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that the parliamentarian was arrested by the EFCC for alleged fraud and misappropriation of public funds.

Oluomo’s aide who confirmed his release, AbdulGhaffar Adeleye, said that his principal was not taken to the anti-graft agency's headquarters in Abuja for questioning as earlier insinuated by media reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adeleye urged the public to disregard such rumors stating that there is no ounce of truth in them.

However, it was gathered that the EFCC was forced to apprehend the lawmaker at the airport due to his refusal to honor several invitations at the anti-graft agency's headquarters.

Reports by this newspaper also revealed that Oluomo sometime in June 2021 admitted that the EFCC is investigating the Ogun state parliament for issues of financial misappropriation.

How Oluomo, other lawmakers declined EFCC's invitation

The anti-graft agency was said to have written to the Ogun state parliament requesting documents on budget appropriations and allocations of the parliament between 2015 and 2021.

It was gathered that the EFCC's request for these documents was necessary after receiving a petition that pointed allegations against Oluomo and some members of the Ogun state parliament for shady activities.

A sequel to this development revealed that Oluomo and other accused members of the parliament did not honour the invitation of the EFCC except for the deputy speaker, Dare Kadiri who visited the Lagos bureau of the EFCC.

On getting to the EFCC's office, Kadiri raised the alarm that his signature was forged to siphon N50million.

Despite court acquittal, ex-governor Jang lands in big trouble

In another development, former Plateau state governor, Jonah Jang who was recently discharged and acquitted of money laundering, is still in trouble.

Hours after a Plateau state high court issued a verdict in favour of Jang, the EFCC has come out to challenge the ruling.

The anti-graft commission in a statement on Friday, September 2, said it has taken the case to the Court of Appeal.

Why we did not arrest Tinubu, EFCC chairman Bawa opens up

Meanwhile, the EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said APC chieftain Tinubu cannot be arrested at the moment as the commission is still investigating him.

Bawa implied that the EFCC will be accused of doing a media trial if it goes ahead to make an arrest while investigations are still ongoing.

The EFCC boss also addressed a question regarding why a petition filed against the APC leader has not been acted on.

Source: Legit.ng