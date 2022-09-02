Jonah Jang, a former governor of Plateau state who was recently discharged and acquitted of money laundering, is still in trouble

Hours after a Plateau state high court issued a verdict in favour of Jang, the EFCC has come out to challenge the ruling

The anti-graft commission in a statement on Friday, September 2, said it has taken the case to the Court of Appeal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to the court verdict which discharged and acquitted Jonah Jang, a former Plateau governor, of money laundering to the tune of N3 billion.

In a statement on Friday, September 2, the EFCC challenged the ruling given by the Plateau state high court in favour of Jang.

The EFCC has taken the case to the Court of Appeal (Photo: @jonahdavidjang)

Source: Twitter

The anti-graft agency said it has initiated processes for an appeal immediately.

The statement released by the spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, read:

"The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to the Friday, September 2, 2022 judgment of Justice C. L. Dabup of the Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos, discharging and acquitting a former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah David Jang and a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, OSSG, Yusuf Pam, of the seventeen-count charges bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of Plateau State funds to the tune of N6.3 billion.

"The commission has initiated processes for an Appeal immediately."

Court finally gives verdict on EFCC's N6.3bn corruption charge against prominent former governor

Recall that a Plateau state high court has discharged and acquitted Jang over the N6.3 billion corruption charges levelled against him by the EFCC.

The court sitting in Jos and presided over by Justice Christy Dabup on Friday, September 2, also discharged and acquitted a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau state government, Yusuf Pam, who was accused alongside the former governor.

EFCC says Zamfara governor buying Abuja properties with "proceeds of crime"

In a related development, the EFCC had said Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state, was under investigation for alleged money laundering.

Source: Legit.ng