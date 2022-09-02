AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governor of Kwara state, has alleged that N11.9 billion belonging to the state was looted between 2011 and 2019

The governor, in a statement on Thursday, September 1, said a forensic audit report made the revelation, adding that the money was not attached to any lawful project or programme

Reacting to the allegation, Abdulfattah Ahmed, who was the governor under review, denied the allegations, saying it is naive and unfounded.

Ilorin, Kwara - Eyebrows have been raised as AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Kwara state governor, claimed N11.9 billion of public funds cannot be accounted for from the state account.

The governor made the comment on Thursday, September 1, adding that the money was looted between 2011 and 2019, which fell under the administration of Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, AbdulRasaq's predecessor, This Day reported.

Governor Abdulrahman accuses predecessor of stealing N11.9bn Photo Credit" AbdulRahman AbdulRaqaz, Abdulfatah Ahmed

Source: Facebook

The governor stated that the discovery resulted from a forensic audit report, maintaining that the funds were not attributed to any lawful project or programme.

Kwara ex-governor denies looting N11.9bn belonging to state

Reacting to the allegation, the former governor Ahmed described the allegations as preposterous, naive, unspecific and generally unfounded.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The ex-governor made the denial and condemnation of the allegations through his chief press secretary, Wahab Oba.

Oba noted that every expenditure during the said period was properly appropriated, and due process was strictly followed.

Found dead: Mystery as 2 undergraduate students die in Kwara

Legit.ng earlier reported that some students of Kwara State University have lost their lives in mysterious circumstances.

The two students, identified as Tobiloba Daniel and Arewa Abayomi, were studying for the ongoing examination at the institution.

After searching for them on the school premises to no avail, their colleagues reportedly went to their room in the hostel to check on them.

Saraki drops bombshell for APC as hundreds of chieftains dump ruling party in Kwara

Bukola Saraki felt the ruling party was not doing enough, hence his decision to join Nigeria's opposition PDP.

The former Senate President made this disclosure at the weekend in Ilorin, Kwara state, as he highlighted the real reasons why he dumped the APC.

Saraki, who received hundreds of APC members into the PDP fold, urged Kwara residents to vote for the PDP in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng