A former governorship aspirant under the opposition PDP in Osun state, Dotun Babayemi, has been expelled

The aspirant who lost the governorship ticket to Senator Ademola Adeleke in the PDP primaries was suspended for anti-party activities

This pronouncement was made by PDP executives in the state who filed a petition that was backed by the state's secretary of the party, Ogunleye Bukayo

The Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled a 2022 governorship aspirant, Dotun Babayemi, for alleged anti-party activities.

Channels TV reported that Babayemi, who emerged as a governorship candidate in a parallel congress but did not become PDP flagbearer, was alleged of anti-party activities by local executives of PDP.

Osun PDP expels former governorship candidate, Dotun Babayemi, for alleged anti-party activities.

Source: Facebook

PDP executive members made the pronouncements

On Friday, September 2nd, the ward executive members of Otun Balogun 2 in the Ayedaade Local Government Area of the state made the pronouncement during a press briefing at the state secretariat in Osogbo.

The secretary of the Ward, Ogunleye Bukayo, on behalf of the excos, said the factional governorship candidate was expelled due to a petition filed against him by some party members.

Bukayo said:

“The Ward Executive Committee of the Party in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by sections 57(2) and 59 (1) (g) of the constitution of PDP hereby remove and expel Prince Dotun Babayemi from the Peoples Democratic Party. He, therefore, ceases to be a member of the PDP henceforth.”

Legit.ng gathered that before the July 16 election Babayemi had tried to secure court judgment to sack Ademola Adeleke, the Osun governor-elect as the unduly elected candidate of the PDP but he lost the cases at a state high court and at an appeal court.

