Omoyele Sowore says Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is not the change Nigeria needs in 2023

According to the presidential candidate of the AAC, Obi part of the old guards that brought Nigeria to its knees

Sowore said he is better prepared to emerge as the nation’s leader in 2023 because of his past antecedents

FCT, Abuja - Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore on Friday, September 3 said Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is not the change Nigeria needs.

Speaking on Channels Television, Sowore said Obi was part of the old system that has crippled the nation’s fortunes.

Sowore who has been at loggerheads with the federal government says he is best suited as the next president of Nigeria.

Source: Original

His words:

“Peter Obi is part of the old system that I’ve always fought. I understand where he is coming from. It is 1999 repeated – Nigeria wants to change, some young people are genuinely interested in change, a different direction.

“And then they are presented with somebody who worked for the establishment; somebody who has been in PDP, APGA, come back to PDP, Labour Party.

“He’s not new to the rotten system. Somebody who was eight years as governor of a state. We can be emotional about it but that’s the truth. He didn’t build any schools, he didn’t build any industry, he didn’t have a power station. He’s not my kind of progressive.”

Sowore said he is better prepared to emerge as the nation’s leader in 2023, stating that:

“I was the only candidate who participated in 2019 that did not stop campaigning or advocating. I engaged, immediately after that election, in a number of revolutionary activities that took me to jail.”

2023: Nasarawa SME group declares support for Peter Obi

Meanwhile, stakeholders of the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in Nasarawa state have declared their support for Obi.

Punch newspaper reports that the national convener of the group, Itsabemho Nereus, said they decided to support the former Anambra state governor because of his leadership qualities.

Peter Obi: PDP NWC member endorses Labour Party presidential candidate

On his part, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee in the southeast geopolitical zone, Chief Benjamin Udozor, has endorsed Obi as the next leader of the country.

Udozor said:

“Obi is doing very well. I am PDP but I believe in him because he has an agenda for us.”

He also expressed optimism that with Obi as the next president, Nigeria would reach the next level.

Man raises money from Facebook followers, buys megaphone to campaign for Peter Obi

In a related development, Sola Kafinta, a supporter of Obi in Kwara state has raised money to buy mobile speakers and microphones in order to campaign for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Kafinta said the device will be used to campaign for Obi in Kwara especially in public places across the state.

He also revealed that he raised some part of the money through his Facebook friends.

Source: Legit.ng