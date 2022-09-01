Desperation seems to have set in as many young Nigerians travel abroad to seek greener pastures

A 21-year-old boy named Temple Samuel has just landed in the police net as he stole and stole his boss' car to fund his relocation plan, now informally described as "japa"

Samuel, according to the police, was arrested in the Ogba area of Lagos state alongside his three accomplices

Ogba, Lagos state - The police in Lagos have arrested a 21-year-old man, Temple Samuel, for allegedly stealing and selling his boss’ Lexus ES 330 car in the Ogba area of the state.

A statement released by the spokesperson for the police in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, August 31, in Lagos.

Temple Samuel, 21, arrested by the police for allegedly stealing and selling his boss’ Lexus ES 330 car. Photo credit: @LagosPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Hundeyin said that operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested the suspect alongside his three accomplices.

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Samuel was arrested in the Ogba area of the state with three others: Benjamin Bassey, 32; Chukwuemeka Okorie, 29; and Joshua Agboche, 37, who had conspired with him to sell the car.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect who works in his boss’ car wash in Egbeda drove the car containing his boss’ iPhone X and iPhone 13 to Bassey’s house in Ikeja in the middle of the night.

“He equally fraudulently transferred N75,000 from his boss’ account."

Car sold to fund relocation - Hundeyin

According to the police spokesperson, Samuel sold the car with a view to using its proceeds to fund his relocation abroad.

“The suspect had perfected plans to use the proceeds of the sales of the car and other valuables he stole to process his traveling out of the country,” he said.

Hundeyin said the commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID),Panti, for further investigations and subsequent prosecution.

Nigerians react

Reacting to the development on Twitter, Oba, @Lekanoba1, said:

"What japa phenomenal will cause in this country ehn."

Alex David, @alexdavidfad, said:

"Panti is actually abroad. He will make new friends and meet the president of the cell..."

CITY BWOI gEnG..., @OmidinaS, said:

"Panti is the VISA office while KIRIKIRI is abroad for him."

Peter Obi announces ways he'll end 'Japa' movement, encourage Nigerians to remain in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, August 30, decried the increasing brain drain in the country.

Obi in a series of tweets on his personal Twitter account said it will take only one visionary leadership and disruptive thinker for Nigeria to be put back on the right trajectory.

According to him with panning and robust diaspora support, Nigeria can be placed on the pedestal that the people so desire.

Source: Legit.ng