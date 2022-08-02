A face-off between an Arise TV journalist and some police officers in Lagos state has emerged online

The journalist was captured on video telling the police officers that he would call the governor of Lagos state on them after he was caught violating the BRT law in the state

Oseni Rufai in a tweet said he offered to pay a fine for the BRT infraction as he noted that he would never deliberately break the law

On Monday, August 1, an Arise Television Morning Show host, Oseni Rufai in a tweet narrated how he had a face-off with police officers in Lagos state after he used the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) lane.

The BRT lane is a high-capacity bus-based transit system that delivers fast and efficient transport services usually dedicated to the BRT buses in Lagos city.

An Arise TV journalist was captured on video threatening to call the governor on police officers after he violated the BRT law. Photo: The Cable

Source: Twitter

In his tweet shared on his personal Twitter account, Rufai noted that while he is not a lawbreaker, he saw private vehicles using the "supposed" BRT lane without any form of interference from authorities.

According to the journalist, he was stopped by police officers the moment he drove through the lane.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

"If I didn’t see other cars I will not go through, plus I want conversant if the road, in fact after I was stopped three cars also passed and nothing was done about them.

"I will never deliberately break the law. I just want to point that out."

Noting that he felt hurt from the action meted out to him by the authorities, Rufai suggested that enforcement can be done via a government-authorised platform.

He added:

"We need to use technology to help the police.

"I offered to pay for the traffic infraction but the police was {sic} hell-bent of {sic} forcefully collecting my keys and pointing a gun at me.

"I saw three other cars drive by the BRT lane and they were not stopped. I am at sea! Why point a gun at me and forcefully collect my key. I am shocked.

"I think the police need training and retraining.

However, a video shared by the Cable on social media has shown the journalist threatening the police officers with a call to the governor of Lagos state.

Rufai in his altercation with the law enforcement agents could be heard using unprintable words on the police officers who had tried to arrest him.

He also said:

"I will call the governor, nonsense."

Planned terrorist attack: Lagos DPOs, area commanders get strong directive from CP, placed on red alert

The police in Lagos state had placed their personnel on red alert over threats of a planned terrorist attack in the state.

The commissioner of police in the state CP Abiodun Alabi urged officials of his command be remain proactive following threats of a possible attack on the city of excellence.

Alabi said the command is not unmindful of intelligence reports suggesting that Lagos State could be on the radar of some persons planning attacks across the country.

Lagos police speak on readiness against terrorists, highlight how security of Lagosians is guaranteed

People in Lagos state had been assured of optimum security in the heat of the growing attacks by terrorists across Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory. The assurance was handed to Lagosians by the spokesperson for the Lagos state police command Benjamin Hundeyin. According to Hundeyin, the police are working with other security agencies to protect lives and property in the state. Read more: https://www.legit.ng/nigeria/1483076-planned-terrorist-attack-lagos-dpos-area-commanders-strong-directive-cp-red-alert/

Source: Legit.ng