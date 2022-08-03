Popular broadcaster, Rufai Oseni has finally eaten a humble pie following his heated brawl with operatives of the Lagos state police

Mr. Oseni who was recently prosecuted by the Lagos Police Command was slammed with the sum of N70,000

He, however, tender a public apology to the Nigerian police and members of the public for his actions

Lagos - Co-host of the popular ARISE TV breakfast program "The Morning Show", Rufai Oseni has tendered a public apology to the Lagos state police command over the heated brawl that transpired between both parties recently.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Mr Oseni was apprehended by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command when he was caught driving on the BRT lane.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin gave updates on the courts' verdicts over Mr. Rufai Oseni's court BRT violation case. Photo: @BenHundeyin

In a viral video, the renowned broadcaster argued with the officers as he resisted arrest.

His actions prompted the police to apprehend him and prosecute him at a Lagos mobile court for trial.

Lagos mobile court fines Oseni N70k

As reported by Legit.ng, the Lagos mobile court found Mr. Rufai guilty of the allegations levelled against him as he was slammed a N70,000 fine as a violation fee.

While issuing his apology on 'The Morning Show' program, he said:

"As many of you know, in the last two days I have been in the news for the wrong reasons. This has resulted in needless distractions for my friends, family, members of the public, and for all my colleagues here on Arise News Channels.

"I would therefore like to apologise to all parties over what transpired during the incident with the police when I was stopped for driving on a bus lane. I cannot and dare not lay claims to knowing it all."

