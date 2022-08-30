The Court of Appeal in Oyo on Tuesday, August 30, voided the verdict which declared as illegal the attack on the house of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho).

Moreover, in the ruling, the appellate court dismissed the N20 billion damages awarded against the Department of State Security (DSS) over the said attack.

The court, through the presiding judge, Justice Muslim Hassan, described the earlier judgement as outrageous, The Nation reports.

It ruled that the Oyo state high court lacked jurisdiction on the matter and that the judge should not have awarded damages based on his personal considerations.

