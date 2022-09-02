A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has described Vice Presidential candidate of the APC Senator Kashim Shettima as a shining light of the party even as he celebrates his 56th birthday anniversary.

The former Borno state governor turns 56th Friday, September 2nd.

In a congratulatory statement made available to newsmen by the APC's deputy spokesperson said: "The choice of Shettima as the running mate to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has added a milestone to the presidential ticket of the ruling party in the country’s political history."

According to Ajaka, the ticket symbolises the party’s determination to be a leading light among political parties in Africa, just like the celebrant himself (Shettima) who has been a shining light as governor, Senator and Vice President to be in 2023.

While recalling laudable achievements of Shettima as governor of Borno state, especially in education and infrastructure, Ajaka said the APC Vice presidential candidate was able to make his mark despite the challenges of insecurity in the North-east, adding that “crisis is the truest test of a man’s ability and Shettima proved his mettle."

The APC spokesman said the party is proud of the the principles that threw up Shettima as a running mate to Asiwaju Tinubu.

"As a party, the principles of competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness, and adherence to excellence among others that determined the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as our running mate is something APC is proud of."

While joining Shettima's immediate family, friends, supporters and the progressive family to celebrate his 56th birthday, Ajaka offered prayers that "God’s blessings, protection, and guidance continue to abide with the APC Vice Presidential candidate as he marches on with his daring vision to break new grounds and set new pace in the country."

Source: Legit.ng