Senator Kashim Shettima has continued to receive enormous praise and admiration from his colleagues as he clocks 56

The senatorial candidate of the APC for Kwara Central, Saliu Mustapha has joined a long list of VIPs to celebrate with the enigmatic politician

The Turaki of Ilorin described Senator Shettima as a prolific figure in the Nigerian political scene

The APC senatorial candidate for Kwara Central, Saliu Mustapha, the Turaki of Ilorin has joined other top politicians to felicitate with Senator Kashim Shettima, the APC vice-presidential candidate, on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

Mustapha via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, September 2 said the former Borno state governor needs no introduction to the political scene as he has proven beyond a reasonable doubt to be a special breed.

Senator Kashim Shettima got his flowers after being hailed for his political prowess by Saliu Mustapha.

In his birthday message, Mustapha described him as the star boy from the north, and the quintessential incoming Vice President who has over the years gained the admiration of everybody with his dynamic personality and force of credibility.

He said:

"A refined intellectual, a relentless achiever, and an eloquent speaker, this detribalized and distinguished Senator rose through the corporate ladder in the banking industry for the same sterling leadership qualities which make him a model thinker."

Shettima is a walking encyclopedia - Saliu Mustapha

Mustapha further described Shettima as a walking encyclopedia whose understanding of national and economic issues, coupled with his educational background as an agricultural economist, position him as an ideal copilot to direct, manage, and safeguard our national patrimony.

"On this occasion of his birthday, I join his family and supporters to wish him a Happy Birthday and many more years in good health and service to humanity," he added.

Senator Shettima alongside Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be flying the flag of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming presidential elections in 2023.

Both have gotten numerous endorsements from top political personalities, institutions, and state governments as they look like top favourites to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

