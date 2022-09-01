To win the 2023 presidential election, candidates across all political parties have been given a list of conditions to meet.

The conditions were given by civil society organisations comprising Accountability Lab Nigeria, Connected Development (CODE), SERAP, BudgIT, CJID, PLSI, Yiaga Africa, and EIE.

The groups are calling the candidates seeking to occupy President Muhammadu Buhari's seat in 2023 to declare their assets before the general elections begin.

The CSOs are specifically making this demand because, as they said, the level of compliance is unknown as data on asset declaration of office holders is not available to the public.

They argued:

“The monetization of politics was the main headline during the political parties’ primaries and has become a pointer to how vote buying and selling will play a disruptive role in the 2023 election.

“Vote-buying has become a widespread practice, where democracy has struggled to be fully consolidated due to Nigeria’s entrenched corrupt political class, trapping citizens in self-sabotaging, subservient relationships with political leaders.”

The groups also urged the candidate to “Declare plans to address negative behaviours that lead to violence, such as vote-buying and publicly reject vote-buying before and during the 2023 election."

They also spoke on the need for the politicians to revive Nigeria’s value system in line with the national pledge.

Aside from the above, the CSOs called on the candidates to adopt a Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) approach in their campaigns and political engagements toward inclusive governance, and a plan to advance the Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill.

Moreover, they are to state the percentage of appointive positions for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in line with the National Policy on Disability- the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

Lastly, the politicians were asked by the groups to make sure that the National Assembly oversees full operational independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 elections and yield to calls to be transparent in its financial affairs.

