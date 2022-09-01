The Labour party promises to win the elections in 2023 while asserting that it is not a social media party

Over 22 million registered voters have expressed interest in the party, according to Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, the party’s national publicity secretary, who made this statement in Lagos

Abayomi maintained that Nigerians are yearning for change as the ruling APC, has failed to meet the expectations of the people

Daily Trust reports that the national publicity secretary of the party, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, who stated this in Lagos, said there are more than 22 million registered voters who have indicated an interest in the party.

The national publicity secretary of the Labour party, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, has explained why the party is not a social media party. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Labour Party revealed the number of registered voters

He said Nigerians are yearning for change as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has failed to meet the expectations of the people.

Abayomi said:

"As I speak now, with the number of support groups that have registered with their Voters cards and telephone numbers, we have 22 million Nigerians with us.”

Labour Party sends message to APC

He urged the APC-led government to get ready to vacate office in 2023, noting that nomination of card-carry members and former aspirants as Resident Electoral Commissioners will not save the party from defeat.

