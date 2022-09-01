The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that the final list of presidential and senatorial candidates will be released on Tuesday, September 20.

INEC on Thursday, September 1, also disclosed that the list of candidates for governorship and House of Assembly elections will be published on Tuesday, October 4, The Nation reports.

INEC said campaigns for the 2023 elections will begin on Wednesday, September 28

The commission's national chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at an event on Thursday, September 1, held in Abuja said the plan to publish the lists is in line with section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Mahmood also disclosed that after the publication of the gubernatorial candidates' list, campaigns for the 2023 general elections will begin on Friday, September 28.

He noted that generally, preparations for the polls will enter a critical stage in September and, therefore, called on politicians to embark on issue-based campaigns.

According to him, this mode of campaign is the best way for political parties to complement INEC's efforts to demonstrate transparency in the electoral process.

He said:

“Activities towards the 2023 General Election will enter the critical stages this month. In the next 19 days i.e. on 20th September 2022, the Commission will publish the final list of candidates for national elections (Presidential, Senatorial, and House of Representatives) as provided in Sec. 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released by the commission.

“This will be followed on 4th October 2022 by the publication of the final list of candidates for State elections (Governorship and State Houses of Assembly).

“Campaign in public by political parties will officially commence on 28th September 2022 as provided by Sec. 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022x As campaigns commence, we appeal to all political parties and candidates to focus on issue-based campaigns. This is the best way to complement our efforts to ensure transparent elections in which only the votes cast by citizens determine the winner."

