The presidential ambition of APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has yet another received major boost

This time around, the daughter of the APC flagbearer, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo has revealed reasons why Nigerians should vote for Tinubu in the forthcoming general election

Tinubu-Ojo maintained that her father will change the nation's narrative if given an opportunity in 2023, following his vast experience as governor of Lagos state

A report by Vanguard has it that Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, Sen. Bola Tinubu says her father will use his experience as governor to develop Nigeria.

Tinubu-Ojo who is also the head of Lagos State Markets (Iyaloja General), made this assertion on Thursday, September 1st, in Abuja, while accepting her appointment as grand patroness of a support group, the Tinubu Vanguard.

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, speaks highly of her father, a few months before the 2023 election.

Source: Twitter

Recall that Tinubu Vanguard is a flagship support group for the realisation of the presidential ambition of Tinubu.

Tinubu's daughter gives her reason

Tinubu was governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007.

According to Tinubu-Ojo, Lagos is a mini Nigeria, and haven governed the state excellently, the APC candidate will surely excel as president of Nigeria.

Tinubu-Ojo says Bola Tinubu will consolidate on Buhari's achievements

She said the candidate was best positioned to consolidate on the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and also improve on areas where there were still challenges.

Tinubu-Ojo stated thus:

“The present government has done well in many areas, but there is still much to be done. Tinubu’s presidency will surely consolidate on present achievements and improve in other areas.”

