Governor Nyesom Wike has said that he and some other persons will help Iyorchia Ayu ruin the PDP's chances of victory in 2023

Wike said this when he was inaugurating some major projects in the Ikwerre LGA of the state on Friday, September 2

The Rivers governor also alleged that Ayu's arrogance is mainly why he was sacked twice by former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Rivers - The rift between Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar which has spilled over to Iyrochia Ayu, the national chairman of the PDP might eventually cost the party so much, especially in the 2023 presidential election.

Wike recently accused Ayu of being arrogant and alleged that this was why former President Olusegun Obasanjo sacked him twice while in office, Daily Trust reports.

Wike is alleging that Ayu is arrogant (Photo: @GovWike, @IyorchiaAyu, @atiku)

Source: Twitter

The Rivers governor was reacting to the PDP chairman's position that those calling for his resignation are children.

During the inauguration of road projects in Ikwerre LGA of the state on Friday, September 2, Wike said since Ayu has shown signals that he does not want the PDP to win the 2023 election, he and other persons in the party will help him.

He said:

“Dr Ayu said we are children. Yes, the children brought you to be chairman of the party. The children brought you from the gutter and made you chairman. Ayu, you were impeached as Senate president.

"Ayu was sacked by Obasanjo in his administration twice. Arrogance cannot take you anywhere. Now, we have seen that you don’t want the party to win the election, we’ll help you."

2023: Unrest in PDP as sources reveal Wike's alleged plot to work against Atiku

At the moment, the stance of Governor Nyesom Wike, those in his camp, and the position of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, were unsettling the political platform.

A source who spoke with journalists revealed on Wednesday, August 31, that Atiku and his loyalists in the PDP do not want to see Wike controlling the shots in the party.

The source noted that Wike is giving signals that he will work against Atiku in 2023 following suspicions that some persons loyal to the candidate do not want him to meet the governor's demands.

Source: Legit.ng