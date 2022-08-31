At the moment, the stance of Governor Nyesom Wike, those in his camp, and the position of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are unsettling the political platform.

A source who spoke with Vanguard revealed on Wednesday, August 31, that Atiku and his loyalists in the PDP do not want to see Wike controlling the shots in the party.

The war between Atiku and Wike rages on (Photo: @GovWike, @atiku)

Source: Twitter

The source noted that Wike is giving signals that he will work against Atiku in 2023 following suspicions that some persons loyal to the candidate do not want him to meet the governor's demands.

He said:

“Wike is giving them (Atiku’s camp) signs that he will work against him. Wike is getting feelers that some interests around Atiku do not want the PDP presidential candidate to give in to his demands.

“Wike also has some people within Atiku’s camp, especially in the NWC. The anger with the Atiku camp is that Wike cannot be seen to be controlling the party. Also, Wike is expecting Atiku to give him an update on what was discussed at their London meeting but Atiku is yet to call him. That is why you hear Wike making those comments.”

Confirming this, another source who confided in the media outfit said Wike has made up his mind on what to do and that it is better for the party to move on with its 2023 plans instead of shooting itself in the feet by bending to the governor's demands.

His words:

“I must say at this point that Governor Wike has made up his mind about what he wants to do. Bending over backward to accede to everything he has asked for will be shooting ourselves in the foot.

“Personally, I rather we cut our losses, move on, and concentrate on building the party ahead of the 2023 elections."

Source: Legit.ng