Some hoodlums in Kogi state on Wednesday, August 31, embarrassed Rabiu Kwankwaso at a hotel

Kwankwaso was said to have been attacked with sachets of water by the miscreants when he visited the state to inaugurate his campaign offices

The NNPP's flagbearer had a similar experience with some thugs when he visited the northern state earlier

Kogi - The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, was embarrassed by some suspected hoodlums when he paid a visit to Kogi state on Wednesday, August 31.

Kwankwaso was said to have arrived in Kogi to inaugurate the NNPP’s secretariat and his campaign offices but upon arriving at the venue for the inaugural ceremony, he was attacked by some yet-to-be-identified persons, Punch reports.

Kwankwaso was in Kogi to inaugurate his campaign offices (Photo: @KwankwasoRM)

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the former Kano governor was pelted with sachet water at the hotel where the event was held.

Nigerian Tribune reported that it took the intervention of security agents to contain the situation by dispersing the hoodlums.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Before the incident, Kwankwaso had earlier visited Ogbonicha, the country home of late Abubakar Audu, and had a similar experience

The party's flagbearer was accused of trying to hide under the cloak of Abubakar to woo supporters of the All Progressives Congress into the NNPP.

However, one of Kwankwaso's media aides, Musa Yunusa, described the action of the supporters as normal in politics.

2023: Another bad news hits Kwankwaso as court Issues bitter verdict

Meanwhile, executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano who had the backing of Kwankwaso before he joined the NNPP had been sent packing by the Court of Appeal.

During a hearing on Monday, August 29, the court sacked the PDP's chairman in the state, Shehu Sagagi, and other executive members of the party months after they were recognised by a ruling of the Federal High Court.

It was gathered that this judgment came on the heels of allegations that Sagagi and other executives were secretly working as spoilers to favour their political godfather, Kwankwaso.

Back in May, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP dissolved the state executive committee and replaced it with a caretaker committee, a decision which was overturned by the Federal High Court.

Source: Legit.ng