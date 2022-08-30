A nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari has assured some leaders of the All Progressives Congress that he would be returning to the party

Fatihu Muhammad made the promise to Kashim Shettima, the vice-presidential candidate of the APC at his Abuja residence

According to Shettima, the Katsina state lawmaker restated his commitment to work towards promoting the progressive ideals of the APC

Honourable Fatihu Muhammad, a nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The planned return of the lawmaker representing the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Constituency to the House of Representatives was announced by the vice-presidential candidate of the APC, Kashim Shettima on Tuesday, August 30.

Shettima has said that President Buhari's nephew is returning to the APC after dumping the party. Photo: Kashim Shettima

Muhammad announced his defection from the APC on July 13, over some irregularities in the leadership of the party in the zone.

According to Shettima, he had a meeting with the aggrieved lawmaker whose father was Buhari’s oldest brother, at his residence in Abuja.

The APC's vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 election confirmed that Muhammad has agreed to return to the ruling party in a post he made on Facebook.

His words:

“In our efforts towards peace building and uniting the members of our party, l met with Honourable Fatuhu Muhammed, who had previously announced his defection from our party. Hon. Fatuhu, who represents Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency of Katsina state, is a critical stakeholder of the APC in Katsina state.

“After a crucial meeting this evening, Hon. Fatahu has rescinded his earlier decision to leave the party and also restated his commitment to work towards promoting the progressive ideals of our party, especially in this build-up to the elections."

Shettima said the meeting was attended by the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, and Nasiru Sani Zangon Daura, a member representing Zango/Baure Federal Constituency and candidate of the Katsina North Senatorial District in the 2023 elections.

